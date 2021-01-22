Good. The men & women of the Texas National Guard are not Nancy Pelosi’s personal army. Even if she thinks so.

Via DailyWire:

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered members of the Texas National Guard to return from Washington, D.C. after U.S. Capitol Police forced thousands of soldiers to sleep and rest in a parking garage.

“I have instructed General Norris to order the return of the Texas National Guard to our state,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Thursday night.

National guardsmen were dispatched to the nation’s capital weeks ago to handle security in the lead up to the inauguration following a riot that breached the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Thousands of guardsmen have patrolled Washington, D.C., and been forced to sleep on the floors of federal buildings.

