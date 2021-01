Where do I sign up to get it?

Via The Hill:

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci told reporters on Thursday that the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine knocked him out for 24 hours.

“I did. I had it on the 19th. I was hoping that I wouldn’t get too knocked out. I did for about 24 hours. Now I’m fine,” Fauci said after he was asked if he received the second dose of the vaccine at a White House event.

Keep reading…