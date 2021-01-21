Via NY Post:

Federal authorities charged a city Department of Sanitation worker in the Capitol riot — after The Post identified him and revealed clear photos of him at the scene of the Jan. 6 siege, according to court documents.

Dominick Madden, 43, was charged in Washington, D.C., with violent entry into the Capitol, remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday.

In an affidavit by an FBI agent supporting the complaint, the investigator repeatedly mentions a Jan. 14 Post story that helped authorities identify the Q-Anon-backing garbage man.

