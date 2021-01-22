No thanks.

BIDEN: “But the brutal truth is, it’s going to take months before we can get the majority of Americans vaccinated. So while we increase vaccinations, we’re going to take steps necessary now to slow the spread of the disease as well. One of our 100-day challenges is asking the American people to mask up for the first 100 days, the next 99 days. The masks can become a partisan issue, unfortunately. But it’s a patriotic act. But for a few months to wear a mask, no vaccines, the fact is that they’re the single best thing we can do. They’re even more important than the vaccines because they take time to work. And if we do this as Americans, the experts say by wearing a mask from now until April, we’d save more than 50,000 lives going forward; 50,000 lives. So I’m asking every American to mask up for the next 100 days.”