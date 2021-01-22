Sanity.

ABBOTT: “This is Gov. Greg Abbott at the headquarters for the Texas Department of Public Safety where we had a roundtable discussion with law enforcement officials from the entire state of Texas who were focusing on legislation to make sure that we fully fund police in Texas. We will defund any city that tries to defund police. We also talked about bail reform to make sure we are not letting back out on the streets people who are dangerous criminals, who just go and kill somebody else. If they have committed a heinous crime, they should not be let back out on the streets.”