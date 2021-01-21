Uhhhh? All of it was organized on Facebook lol.

Via Fox News:

Carolyn Maloney, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is asking the FBI to conduct a “robust examination” of the role social media site Parler played in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, specifically whether the platform was a “potential facilitator” of planning or inciting the violence.

Maloney, D-N.Y., in a letter to the FBI Thursday, requested that the FBI review whether Parler facilitated planning and questioned whether it is “a potential conduit for foreign governments who may be financing civil unrest in the United States.”

