Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee issued an executive order Tuesday stating that churches are strongly discouraged from worshiping in-person. Weddings and funerals should also be “postponed or attended only by close family members.”

Even though Lee states religious services are essential and not banned, he makes it clear that virtual church services are the best option. If a church does decide to hold in-person services, he has created a lengthy and exhaustive list of guidelines for them to follow. While Lee deems church services dangerous, “school sponsored sporting events and activities” are specifically permitted in the order and there is no mention of further governor guidelines for them.

