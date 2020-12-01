Just a tad racist.

Via Campus Reform:

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to become Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is a professor who has argued that Black people are mentally and physically superior to White people.

In a 1994 letter written in her capacity as president of Harvard University’s Black Students Association, Kristen Clarke, who went on to become Howard University School of Law Professor, wrote in a letter the editor of The Harvard Crimson, urging them to “search for truth regarding the genetic differences between Blacks and Whites.”

Clarke wrote that “at the core of the human brain is the ‘locus coeruleus’ which is a structure that is Black because it contains large amounts of (neuro) melanin which is essential for its operation.”

She asserted that “Black infants sit, stand, crawl and walk sooner than Whites,” and claimed that melanin “gives Blacks their superior physical and mental abilities.”

