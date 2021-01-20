Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺 https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI

Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party?

Yay, Biden* saved us from the working poor of America who wanted to hate on us rich white folks!

Via The Post Millennial:

After four hate-filled years attacking the Trump administration for even the most minute misgivings, establishment media has transformed into President Joe Biden’s public relations team.

The purported hard-hitting journalists are now lobbing softballs. The ever-critical CNN exposed the Biden-Harris playlist dropped for Americans to play during their at-home inauguration watch parties.

