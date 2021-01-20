Via Dailywire:

President Joe Biden called easing the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic an “emergency” in statements leading up to Wednesday’s inauguration, but Democrats told NBC News just hours before Biden took the oath of office that further COVID-19 relief may not come until March.

Biden rolled out a $1.9 trillion relief plan last Thursday that includes “direct aid” to both businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and to individual taxpayers who recently received a $600 stimulus check. The new plan would give Americans an additional $1,400 each, bringing the grand total for the second round of relief to $2,000 — an amount Democrats and Republicans both expressed support for back in December.

