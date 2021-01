Via My Northwest:

The King County Office of Equity and Social Justice (OESJ) spent taxpayer dollars on a calendar that erases the names Christmas, Easter, and Hanukkah. Actually, it erases most holidays, replacing them with heritage celebration months to better reflect the office’s commitment to diversity — so long as it doesn’t represent Christians or Jews.

Their reason? They cited themes of equity around traditional holidays. It’s a giant virtue signal.

