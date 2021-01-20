LMAO

Via Mediaite:

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer roasted the crowd at President Donald Trump’s farewell ceremony on Wednesday, commenting on how “tiny” and “pathetic” it was.

Blitzer’s dig comes after news broke yesterday that Vice President Mike Pence and numerous former Trump employees, including former Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and former Chief of Staff John Kelly, were going to skip his departure ceremony.

The invitation they received also said that guests could bring up to five other people with them to the event. Despite the generous guest-list, Trump’s rally was relatively small as he left Washington D.C. for Mar-a-Lago on his last day as president.

“He’s flying over Washington D.C., right now heading toward Joint Base Andrews. A brief little flight,” Blitzer said as they watched Marine One leave the White House.

