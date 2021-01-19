Via DailyCaller:

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump were holding an event the size of President-elect Joe Biden’s planned inauguration, then “he would be getting crushed” for holding a “superspreader” event.

Ruhle was interviewing former Obama White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt on her hour of “MSNBC Live” when she asked, “with all of these security concerns, with all of these Covid concerns, why is it important to have an inauguration in person?”

