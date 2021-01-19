Sigh…

Via OAN:

Joe Biden is set to roll out plans to provide immigration status to at least 11 million illegal aliens as soon as Wednesday. The plan would offer a five year pathway to a Green Card for people who have violated the immigration law for years.

It would also streamline the process for illegal child arrivals, agricultural workers and Central Americans with Temporary Protected Status.

The proposal would apply to illegals who were in the U.S. on January 1, and would not apply to newer arrivals.

