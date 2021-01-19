Via Daily Caller:

A United States Army Private First Class has been charged with attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist group, and attempting to murder U.S. military service members, the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Tuesday.

Both the charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment, a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release stated.

The charged 20-year-old, Cole James Bridges, a Stowe, Ohio native, joined the U.S. Army around Sep. 2019 and began researching and consuming online jihadist propaganda, after which he expressed support for ISIS and jihad on social media, according to the DOJ

