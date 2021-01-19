Doing God’s work…

Via DailyWire:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) “Super-Spreader Task Force” continues to allow FOX 11 to tag along as the agency conducts enforcement actions it says aim to curb coronavirus transmission throughout the nation’s pandemic epicenter.

The outlet has accompanied hundreds of detectives, patrol deputies, and Specialized Response Teams in recent weeks targeting the underground party scene and other large-scale, multi-household gatherings that violate public health orders.

FOX 11 cameras have captured violators attending New Year’s celebrations, a spouse-swapping swinger’s club, and several other makeshift venues. Most recently, FOX photographers were embedded with LASD as law enforcement officers shut down multiple large stripper parties.

