I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.@CawthornforNC#MadCaw pic.twitter.com/ImbOB3yHVZ — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 18, 2021

Via Free Beacon:

North Carolina Democrat Moe Davis, who lost to Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn in November, accused his former opponent on Monday of being a homegrown terrorist who is worse than the inmates in Guantanamo Bay.

Davis, a former chief prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay, took to Twitter to accuse Cawthorn of being an “American terrorist,” claiming that “there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees” at Gitmo. Attached to the failed candidate’s statement were photos of Cawthorne, who is in a wheelchair, speaking to attendees of the Washington, D.C., rally with President Donald Trump that preceded the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

