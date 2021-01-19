No.

TLAIB: “My colleagues were telling me the next day, one of them who’s been there longer than I have said he’s experiencing post-traumatic stress the next day just realizing his whole body was kind of in shock. And again, a continuation hearing stories from many of my colleagues about just how unprepared and just the kind of shock that they all went through and experiencing and hearing not only the shooting but also the chants and just kind of the wild crowd screaming outside of the House chambers.”