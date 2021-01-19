Via News Week:

Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, has said that several companies have stopped selling his products following his continued pushing of baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Lindell, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has repeatedly and falsely claimed that Trump did not lose the election and will stay in office for a second term.

His continued push of these false narratives, even after the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, prompted calls on social media for retailers to stop carrying MyPillow products.

In interviews this week, Lindell said Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, H-E-B and Wayfair are all dropping MyPillow. “They’re trying to cancel me out,” Lindell told the Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn in a lengthy interview on Monday.

