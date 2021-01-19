Via Yahoo:

Guatemalan security forces on Monday broke up a caravan of some 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot, AFP reporters witnessed.

Police advanced on the group in a coordinated move, striking batons against their shields to make an intimidating noise, prompting the migrants to scatter.

The group was still on Guatemalan soil, and some regrouped to resume their quest for a better life further north.

The caravan, which departed Honduras on Friday, has been held up since Saturday at the town of Vado Hondo in southeast Guatemala, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) inside the border.

They have been waiting to pass, sleeping out of doors and blocking a key road where a massive logjam of cargo trucks has built up as a result.

Keep reading…