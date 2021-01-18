Via DailyWire:

Without evidence, Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz (HI) and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Ilhan Omar (MN) all engaged in the promotion of a conspiracy concerning the breach on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month and their Republican colleagues.

Schatz, Ocasio-Cortez, and Omar all posted Friday that they have not given any Capitol tours in the last week. Ocasio-Cortez took it a step further in the promotion of the “suspicious tours” conspiracy, asking Republican lawmakers to answer if they’ve given any Capitol tours recently.

