Via Free Beacon:

Police are investigating the defacement of a Washington, D.C., mural of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) as a hate crime, WTOP Washington reported Monday.

One of the artists who created the mural found a cartoon frog—known on social media as the “Pepe the Frog” meme—painted over the senator’s face on Saturday. According to a police report, the mural was defaced sometime between mid-December and mid-January.

The artists who painted the mural are members of a radical artist-activist group called the 411Collective. The collective said on its Instagram page that the artists created the mural to “lift up” Sanders’s movement.

