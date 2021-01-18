Via Free Beacon:
Police are investigating the defacement of a Washington, D.C., mural of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) as a hate crime, WTOP Washington reported Monday.
One of the artists who created the mural found a cartoon frog—known on social media as the “Pepe the Frog” meme—painted over the senator’s face on Saturday. According to a police report, the mural was defaced sometime between mid-December and mid-January.
The artists who painted the mural are members of a radical artist-activist group called the 411Collective. The collective said on its Instagram page that the artists created the mural to “lift up” Sanders’s movement.