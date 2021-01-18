Via Breaking 911:

BOSTON – On Friday Boston Police Detectives travelled to a Juvenile Detention Center in New York to take custody of a juvenile male suspect who was wanted on an outstanding warrant stemming from the riots which unfolded in Downtown Boston on May 31, 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

At the time of his detention, the suspect was attempting to board a one-way, international flight when authorities discovered the outstanding warrant which had been issued out of the Juvenile Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of “Delinquent to Wit: Arson of a Motor Vehicle and Inciting a Riot.”

Keep reading…