This Gwyneth Paltrow candle didn’t pass the smell test, according to a report.

A “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle that the actress peddles on Goop has exploded into flames in the living room of a UK woman who won the odoriferous product in a quiz, The Sun reported.

“The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere,” Jody Thompson, 50, told the outlet.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room,” the media consultant from Kilburn, North London, added.

