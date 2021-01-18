While Portland Police were trying to calm a suicidal man w/a knife yesterday in downtown, #antifa gathered using a bullhorn to try & stop them. It made the man more agitated. After hours, police tased him. He was uninjured but antifa nearly rioted. pic.twitter.com/UdMfsQTGIf

Via TPM:

An Antifa mob tried to stop police from responding to an armed man threatening to harm others and himself in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to calls to the 300 block area of Southwest 4th Avenue after a 30-year-old man reportedly jumped from the second story window of the apartment complex, pulled out a knife and brandished the blade at people and cars passing by. According to police, the unnamed man is schizophrenic and threatened to kill himself.

Keep reading…