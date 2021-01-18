There are various different groups out here — including Proud Boys and Boogaloo boys. Some of the groups don’t seem to like the others pic.twitter.com/5RRFQ0kedr

After being asked if they will shoot cops to prevent an arrest:

“Every time my boys come to this stuff, they come with the understanding that they could be arrested and they come with the understanding that they refuse to be arrested. I hope that paints a picture for you.” pic.twitter.com/B5Mxf8seCT

— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 18, 2021