There are various different groups out here — including Proud Boys and Boogaloo boys. Some of the groups don’t seem to like the others pic.twitter.com/5RRFQ0kedr
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 18, 2021
After being asked if they will shoot cops to prevent an arrest:
“Every time my boys come to this stuff, they come with the understanding that they could be arrested and they come with the understanding that they refuse to be arrested. I hope that paints a picture for you.” pic.twitter.com/B5Mxf8seCT
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 18, 2021
Black Panthers and Fred Hampton Gun Club members are out here today too: pic.twitter.com/vKEweW3wnZ
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 18, 2021
We will note that the Proud Boys said they wouldn’t be attending militia events. So either this isn’t a “militia event” or these are not Proud Boys.
A police officer just stopped a few Proud Boys from walking through the Black Panthers/Fred Hampton members.
“Ya’ll be safe tonight,” one of the PB said as they walked by. pic.twitter.com/iHqEh28H7J
— Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) January 18, 2021