BREAKING: The U.S. Capitol is under lockdown due to an exterior security threat. @nancycordes reports what's happening on CBSN: https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/7JS85rCLAD
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 18, 2021
Via Hot Air:
Here we go again? Reporters inside Capitol Hill have been warned to stay away from doors and windows and part of the complex has been evacuated. The entire complex is now on lockdown due to an “external security threat,” which might be under a nearby bridge or underpass: