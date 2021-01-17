Via NY Post:

Twitter on Sunday temporarily suspended the account of new Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she posted a tweet questioning the results of the state’s runoff election for Senate.

Twitter announced the 12-hour suspension, saying it determined Green’s post “violated the Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily suspended some of your account features.”

The social media giant tagged one of Greene’s tweets about the Jan. 5 election.

“The 1/5 disaster in Georgia lays solely in the hands of state leadership who failed voters in our state. @GaSecofState [email protected] were begged by Republicans to fix our elections. They did nothing. They are to blame, not me, not @realDonaldTrump, not @CollinsforGA,” she wrote on Twitter, referencing election officials in the Peach State.

