Good grief.

MUDD: “We know a few things. I mentioned earlier breadth. The willingness to do violence is a second key element. The thing that I think about most is propaganda. It is very hard to persuade someone to join a movement that potentially is going to get them in jail. We now have this movement in all 50 states, the ability to turn someone’s mind. What you were talking about the decline after President Trump left Twitter is really critical. People’s brains aren’t being turned on. So I think that propaganda piece, and I use that word advisedly. People talk about political debate. This is propaganda the same signed ISIS used. The decline of that is important. Somebody will not be recruited today because there is less propaganda out there.”