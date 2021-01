Angry Garth Algar is weird.

Lefty side of Langley is not sending their best! πŸ€ͺ pic.twitter.com/OmyyJMUSHG

— CIA-Simulation Warlord πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ¦ˆπŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@zerosum24) January 17, 2021