Via NY Post:

A Kentucky nurse who was fired after admitting she entered the U.S. Capitol during last week’s violent insurrection says she’d do it all over again.

Lori Vinson, of Morganfield, Kentucky, told WFIE she’s glad she attended the Jan. 6 riot because it’s a moment she’ll remember 30 years from now.

“People have asked, ‘Are you sorry you’ve done that?’” Vinson said. “Absolutely I am not. I am not sorry for that, I would do it again tomorrow.”

After the unrest, Vinson said she was fired from her nursing job at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 8.

Despite being unemployed, she said she has no regrets.

“I was there for a peaceful protest and that’s what I was doing,” she told the outlet. “I felt like I have done nothing wrong and I wouldn’t change it.”

