Morons.

Via Fox News:

At least half of the eight GOP senators who voted against President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory will be attending the inauguration Wednesday in Washington to support the peaceful transfer of power, Fox News has learned.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who spearheaded the Jan. 6 effort to toss out electoral votes for Biden, will attend the official swearing-in at the Capitol. Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who joined with Cruz in objecting to Biden’s victory before a Joint Session of Congress, also will attend Biden’s inauguration, their offices confirmed.

Keep reading…