How the hell does W. Virginia keep reelecting this spaceball? Do you guys just not vote there?

Via Fox News:

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says removing Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, over their objections to the 2020 presidential election results should be “a consideration.”

In an interview Friday on PBS’s “Firing Line,” Manchin said the senators’ insistence on objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes even after supporters of President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol was “totally unconscionable” and triggering the 14th Amendment is now an option.

