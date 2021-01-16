Via NY Post:

A Florida teacher found herself out of a job after a rant to a classroom full of students in which she blamed Antifa for the Capitol riots.

The unidentified substitute was filmed by a Bok Academy student who later posted the meltdown on the Instagram account @knowyourracists. According to the Lake Wales’ school principal Dr. Damien Moses, she was dismissed from school system, TMZ reported.

The post began: “Teaching kids that Antifa broke into the Capitol. … She was a substitute teacher in the middle school’s language arts class. She has been dismissed from the Lake Wales Charter School System.

“She just RANDOMLY started talking about this in 1st period, it was language arts class and we were about to do work when she started talking about the Capitol raid,” the post continued.

