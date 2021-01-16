Honest question. Post in comments. Particularly veterans. Does this sh*t look normal to you? There are now more troops in DC than there are in Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany. The city is literally a military prison now.

This Video of Capitol police testing out their loud speakers. Right outside of Union Station north of the Capitol. As they get prepared for January 20th inauguration as threat levels remains high #NationalGuard #CapitolBuilding #WashingtonDC #DC #Capitol #DClockdown #DCmilitary pic.twitter.com/vyxJTYx0iq — RawsMedia (@rawsmedia) January 16, 2021