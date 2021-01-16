Via NY Post:

A former airborne infantryman was arrested Friday on charges he issued a call to attack protesters Sunday at Florida’s state Capitol.

Daniel Alan Baker, 33, of Tallahassee, Florida, faces a federal charge involving transmitting a threat to kidnap or injure, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Prosecutors described Baker as a “hard-core leftist” who was angry about the January 6. siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The former soldier received a less-than-honorable discharge from the Army after he went AWOL when his unit was to deploy to Iraq, according to the Miami Herald.

