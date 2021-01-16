Via Chicago Tribune:

To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, there they go again. Frantic to extinguish any chance Donald Trump will ever again run for office, Democrats have pushed through an express-train impeachment, concluding the president incited “violence against the government of the United States.”

The hasty undertaking, unencumbered by deliberations, investigations or witnesses’ sworn testimony, cheapens the sober intent of the impeachment process. It smacks of partisan vindictiveness. When New York U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries describes the president himself as a “living, breathing, impeachable offense,” he gives the game away.

