That salty discharge is the collagen leaking out, not tears.

Via The Sun:

Pelosi was speaking about the incident that took place last week when she started crying.

“The general is a respected leader with experience dealing with crises ,” she said, referencing General Russel L. Honoré.

She went on to say how grateful she was for the military officer, before her voice cracked and she said it was a “very emotional time.”

“[I am] very passionate on this assault on our democracy,” she said.

Pelosi said there were “so many disgusting images” from the riots in Washington DC.

She appeared teary-eyed as she spoke of a man wearing a shirt with “Auschwitz” on it during the insurrection.

Keep reading…