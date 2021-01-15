Via CBS:

ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) — A petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom is gaining traction, with nearly a million signatures already collected and indications that state Democrats are beginning to take it seriously.

If Governor Newsom didn’t have enough problems to deal with during the COVID-19 pandemic, now he has one more: recall petition supporter Steve Scheye.

“We’re starting to get 100 signatures a day at a location like this. When I first started, I was getting 10, 20 a day,” Scheye said as he held up a “Recall Gavin Newsom” sign across the street from the Costco in Antioch.

Scheye has been volunteering every day to gather signatures for a recall ever since he lost his engineering job to the COVID-19 shutdown. He said a wide range of people are signing the petition.

“They’re people whose business has shut down, small businesses,” Scheye explained. “They’re mad about big businesses getting preferences over small businesses. People that want to go to church. They’re not allowed to go to church; that’s a big thing.”

