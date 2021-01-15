Via NPR:

The federal government Thursday night executed a drug trafficker responsible for seven murders in 1992. His attorneys have claimed moving forward with the execution would be “cruel and usual punishment” because of his recent COVID-19 infection.

Corey Johnson, 52, was executed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana and pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m. He is the 12th person to be executed by the government since July after the Trump administration restarted federal executions following a 17-year hiatus.

Dustin Higgins is the last person scheduled to be executed before President-elect Joe Biden, is sworn in. Higgins, who is scheduled to die on Friday, also contracted COVID-19 while in prison. Biden has indicated he may seek to abolish federal executions.

Keep reading…