LEMON: “No, I just explained to you, if you are on that side you need to think about the side you’re on. I’m never on the side of the Klan. I am never — principled people, conservative or lishlgs never on the Klan side. Principled people, conservative or liberal, never on the Nazi side. Principled people who are conservative or liberal, never on the side that treats their fellow Americans as less than, that says that your fellow Americans should not exist, that says your fellow Americans should be in a concentration camp or that sides with slavery or sides with any sort of bigotry.”