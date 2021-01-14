That’s because it is in fact, child abuse…

Via NY Post:

A mother’s “theyby” love is getting some serious hate.

Kyl Myers, Ph.D., the genderqueer parent of a 4-year-old, is being accused of “child abuse” for allowing her toddler to decide their own gender.

“I’ve received hundreds of messages and comments on Instagram and e-mails from people I don’t know, telling me my child should be taken away from me,” Myers writes in lifestyle outlet MamaMia of her and husband Brent’s choice to pursue “gender-creative parenting.”

“For us, this means we didn’t assign a binary girl-or-boy gender to our child, Zoomer, at birth,” the sociologist writes of her “theyby,” a genderless term for baby.

“We don’t disclose Zoomer’s genitals to people who don’t need to know.”

