Via NY Post:

Former star baseball pitcher-turned-conservative firebrand Curt Schilling has accused insurance giant AIG of canceling his policy because of his “social media profile.”

Schilling, an outspoken supporter of President Trump, also tied the company’s alleged retaliation to “the coming storm” and recent election wins by President-elect Joe Biden and Senate Democrats.

“We will be just fine, but wanted to let Americans know that @AIGinsurance

canceled our insurance due to my ‘Social Media profile,’” Schilling tweeted Tuesday.

“PLEASE understand that this is and will in no way be a ‘one off’. This is the coming storm, this is the ‘future’ of the nation if we allow Demokkkrats the power they fraudulently came into. At their core, this is exactly who they are. Power and control, then FU.”

