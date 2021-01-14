Via Hollywood Reporter:

Macaulay Culkin wants that Donald Trump cameo cut from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, like other fans of the 1992 holiday classic have expressed.

The call to remove the president from the film ramped up over the holiday season amid Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the the 2020 presidential election to President-elect Joe Biden.

Crafty Twitter users were having a ball photoshopping others into the cameo, including Star Wars’ Jabba the Hutt and Christopher Plummer (a joke referencing Plummer replacing the disgraced Kevin Spacey in All The Money in The World).

