What the absolute fuc…….

Via Daily Mirror:

Azealia Banks posted a gruesome video that appears to show her digging up her dead pet cat Lucifer and boiling it.

The 29-year-old rapper posted – and deleted – a disturbing set of clips in which she and another person exhume the bagged remains of her pet cat who died three months ago.

She explained in one of the videos to her 683,000 followers on Instagram: ‘A lot of you guys don’t know, Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we’re digging him up for the very first time. She’s coming back to life c****’

DailyMail.com has reached out to Banks’ representatives for comment.

The first video shows her using her hands to claw in the soil to dig something up before pulling a large white bag out of the soil.

