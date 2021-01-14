Via CNBC:

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday filed a lawsuit against the New York Police Department and New York City alleging that authorities used excessive force during the summer’s racial justice protests.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, calls for the NYPD to undertake systemic reforms to be overseen by an independent monitor. It also asks for a court to declare the police actions unlawful.

The 69-page filing includes allegations of dozens of excessive force violations accompanied by graphic photographs of individuals who it says were beaten and in some cases unlawfully detained by police.

