Via NY Post:

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team has committed to a policy change that will give New York about $2 billion to reimburse state and city governments for COVID-19 expenses, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

Schumer (D-NY) will soon be the Senate’s powerful majority leader and had pushed for the boost in funds as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio cite budget woes caused by the coronavirus.

Schumer directly lobbied Biden and his incoming team, his office said.

Schumer said in a statement that “President-elect Biden is laser-focused on America’s economic recovery, and this recovery begins with tackling the costs states and local governments have incurred in managing the pandemic.”

