Via Tech Crunch:

The FTC has reached a settlement with Flo, a period and fertility tracking app with 100 million+ users, over allegations it shared users’ health data with third-party app analytics and marketing services like Facebook despite promising to keep users’ sensitive health data private.

Flo must obtain an independent review of its privacy practices and obtain app users’ consent before sharing their health information under the terms of the proposed settlement.

The action follows a 2019 reports in the Wall Street Journal that conducted an analysis of a number of apps’ data sharing activity.

Keep reading…