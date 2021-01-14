I spotted the National Guard sleeping in the hallways of the Capitol as I walked in this morning. pic.twitter.com/PzVpQCo5yU

Via Tribune Live:

WASHINGTON — Soldiers took up positions in the U.S. Capitol in a scene reminiscent of Civil War deployments as Washington braced for the inauguration of a new president and a vote to impeach the current one.

With more than 20,000 National Guard units summoned, the Capitol and its park-like campus resembled an armed camp, with rifle-bearing soldiers standing at arm’s length from one another, and heavy military trucks blocking roads. The city itself contended with a wide perimeter of closed streets.

This comes after last week’s invasion of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, which left five people dead. The U.S. Secret Service began what it calls National Special Security Event operations for the 2021 Inauguration on Wednesday, rather than the earlier scheduled date one day before the Jan. 20 inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden.

