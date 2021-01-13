Via NY Post:

President Trump plans to respond to his second impeachment in a video message Wednesday night.

The tone and length of the planned response to the 232-197 vote was not immediately clear.

House Democrats joined by 10 Republicans impeached Trump for allegedly inciting last week’s Capitol riot, which disrupted certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The Senate won’t begin his trial until after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.

The impeachment briskly passed the House after over two hours of afternoon debate. Those voting to impeach said Trump organized a mob when he spoke to thousands of supporters and urged them to march on the Capitol to overturn Biden’s win.

Four Trump supporters and one police officer died during clashes at the Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Wednesday he’s undecided on whether to convict Trump — indicating Trump could indeed be convicted with the backing of some Republicans.

Keep reading…